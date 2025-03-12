EAST ST. LOUIS – Nefer Ojeda-Elenes, a 33-year-old man from California, was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for his role in trafficking fentanyl to the Metro East region. The sentencing took place following Ojeda-Elenes’ guilty plea to conspiracy and distribution charges related to the powerful synthetic opioid.

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft described fentanyl as a "ruthless killer" that devastates families and communities. He emphasized the seriousness of Ojeda-Elenes' actions, and said, “This defendant conspired to bring seven kilograms of fentanyl into the Metro East region, when as few as two milligrams is lethal to most adults.” Weinhoeft asserted that the 19-year sentence reflects a commitment to justice for those affected by drug trafficking.

Court documents reveal that Ojeda-Elenes was involved in a conspiracy to deliver two kilograms of fentanyl to the Metro East in April 2020. He later agreed to deliver an additional five kilograms in May 2020, but law enforcement intercepted the shipment before it reached Illinois.

Michael Davis, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA's St. Louis Division, highlighted the potential impact of Ojeda-Elenes' actions, stating, “Nefer Ojeda-Elenes attempted to introduce more than half-a-million lethal doses of fentanyl into our Southern Illinois communities in just a short, three-month span.” He underscored the lethality of fentanyl, noting that even a small amount can be fatal.

Mariano A. Perez, a co-conspirator also from California, faces similar charges and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20, 2025. It is important to note that an indictment is a formal charge, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation is being led by the DEA St. Louis, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Carraway overseeing the prosecution of the case.

