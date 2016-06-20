EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro East Bears American Legion baseball team went 3-1 over the weekend at the Ron Bone Invitational Tournament in Ste. Genevieve and Hillsboro, Mo., taking a pair of decisions on Saturday, then splitting a pair of games Sunday.

Saturday, the Bears (now 9-2 on the summer) defeated Ste. Genevieve 11-2, then downed the Charleston (Mo.) Fighting Squirrels, a Senior Babe Ruth team in southeastern Missouri, 14-5 after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning in Ste. Genevieve. Sunday in Hillsboro, the Bears dropped a 7-6, nine-inning decision to Eureka, but bounced back to defeat Rock Memorial, Mo., 14-2 in four-and-a-half innings

Metro East took advantage of 11 Ste. Gen walks and three errors in first win, Drake Hampton getting a pair of hits and four RBIs to lead the Bears; Cole Cimarolli had two hits and two RBIs for Metro East while Jake Garella threw five innings in getting the win with a strikeout while conceding an earned run on seven hits while going 2-for-3 with a RBI to help himself. Chance Foss and Maverick McSparin also had RBIs for the Bears in the win.

Against Charleston, Cimarolli went 3-for-4 with a double and triple to go with an RBI while Collin Clayton was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Bears. Garella was 3-for-5 with a RBI, Hampton 2-for-5 with a triple, Jacob Kanallakan 1-for-3 with a RBI, Tyler Stamer 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Tate Wargo 2-for-4 with a RBI; Brandon Hampton went to 3-0 on the summer by giving up five earned runs on six hits while fanning four.

Sunday's opener saw the Bears and Eureka trade three-run third innings before taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth; Eureka bounced back with two in the fifth to take the lead, but the Bears tied it in the top of the sixth to force extra innings. Metro East scored once in the top of the ninth, but Eureka scored twice in the ninth for the win.

The Bears scored once in the first and six times in the second against Rock Memorial, then put up two in the third and five in the fourth to short-game Rock Memorial.

Cimarolli was 3-for-4 with a double and triple against Eureka, with Clayton 1-for-5 with a RBI, Drake Hampton 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Steven Pattan 2-for-3 with a RBI and Kanallakan and Stamer each had hits while Garella had a RBI. Devin Colley took the loss for Metro East, going 4.1 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits while dismissing two by strikeout.

Clayton was 3-for-4 with a double and triple with five RBIs for the Bears against Rock Memorial, with Garella 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Drake Hampton 2-for-3, Stamer 2-for-4 with a RBI, Foss 1-for-2 with a RBI and Cole Hansel and Wargo each had a hit. Storm Coffman got the win to go 2-0 on the summer giving up two earned runs on five hits in five innings pitched with three strikeouts.

The Bears host Eureka in a non-league game at 8 p.m. Tuesday at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field, then travels to Belleville for an 8 p.m Wednesday game against the Hilgards.

