BELLEVILLE – Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Patrick B. Mathis and Laura E. Schrick have been named 2025 Illinois Super Lawyers and Allyson T. Schwab has been named a Rising Star. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, releases a new list every year with the names of the top attorneys in each state according to their professional achievements and peer recognition among other distinguishing criteria.

Their knowledge of the law, professional work ethic, and advocacy on behalf of their clients allow them to stand out among other attorneys in the field. The Super Lawyers list recognizes the top 5% of attorneys in each state.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pat was originally selected as a Super Lawyer in 2005 and has been named every year since then. Super Lawyers recognizes him as a top-rated tax attorney for his experience and skills in dealing with tax controversies, business tax issues, including tax audits, appeals and Tax Court litigation, and estate planning.

Laura was originally selected as a Rising Star from 2013-2019. Since 2020, she has been named as a Super Lawyer every year for her outstanding work. As a Super Lawyer, she is recognized for her Business Litigation achievements. Laura provides representation in contract disputes, partnerships, shareholder litigation and construction law. Laura also assists both employers and employees with their employment law needs.

Allyson has been named a Rising Star from 2022-2025 and is recognized for her Business and Corporate achievements. Allyson provides representation in business and corporate law, estate and trust litigation, and probate. Laura also assists both consumers and businesses in real estate law.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas. The firm has offices in Belleville and Edwardsville, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri. MMR’s shareholders and associates possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, civil and commercial litigation, taxation, estate planning, banking law, and more.

More like this: