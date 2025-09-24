BELLEVILLE/ST. LOUIS — Communities in St. Louis and the Metro East will come together this fall to raise awareness and support suicide prevention through two Out of the Darkness (OOTD) Walks organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The St. Louis Walk is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28, at Creve Coeur Lake Park’s Tremayne Pavilion, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. The St. Clair County Walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 18, at The Square, 19 Public Square in Belleville, Illinois, starting at 9:30 a.m., with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

These events aim to bring together people impacted by suicide to connect, support one another, and raise funds for AFSP’s programs. Registration and donations can be made online at afspwalks.donordrive.com for each respective walk.

Suicide remains a leading cause of death across various age groups in the United States. In 2023, there were 49,316 deaths by suicide nationwide and an estimated 1.5 million suicide attempts. Suicide ranked as the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10 to 34 nationally, the fourth leading cause for ages 35 to 44, and holds similar rankings in Missouri and Illinois among young and middle-aged adults.

National data indicate that nine out of ten individuals who die by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of death, often undiagnosed or untreated. Despite the severity of the issue, 94% of U.S. adults believe suicide can be prevented through education and advocacy.

Chris Allard, chairperson of the St. Clair County Walk and an AFSP Illinois board member, emphasized the personal significance of the event. “This walk holds deep personal significance for me, having lost my brother, Jon, to suicide,” Allard said. He noted that the walk’s name, “Out of the Darkness,” reflects its role in raising awareness, honoring those lost, and supporting individuals struggling with suicide. Allard highlighted the increase in participation over the years and encouraged more community members to join the effort.

Since its inception in 2004, the Out of the Darkness Community Walks have served as a platform to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Community walks in Missouri generate approximately $350,000 annually, while those in Illinois raise more than $400,000 each year, excluding the Chicagoland Walk held on Sept. 27, which is the largest AFSP community walk nationally.

Whitney Shumway, AFSP Missouri board chair, stated, “We walk to remember, to support those who struggle, and to fund programs that save lives. Out of the Darkness Walks turn community commitment into prevention education, research, and support.”

There is no fee to register for the walks. Participants are encouraged to register at www.afsp.org/walks and become part of the movement to combat suicide.

For those seeking help or resources, the Suicide Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling, texting, or chatting at 988. Additional information on suicide prevention is available at www.afsp.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide through education, advocacy, and support programs. All donations support efforts to reduce the national suicide rate.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call, text or chat 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

