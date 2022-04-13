GRANITE CITY – In the first endorsements of the 112th district, Joe Hackler is supported by the following conservative lawmakers from the Metro East and Southern Illinois: State Representative Charlie Meier (HD 108), State Representative Amy Elik (HD 111), State Representative David Friess (HD 116), State Representative Dave Severin (HD 117), State Representative Patrick Windhorst (HD 118), and State Senator Terri Bryant (SD 58).

Hackler is the choice of surrounding state legislators because of his record as a proven fighter and trusted conservative. “Joe has demonstrated conservative leadership on his local township board and has stood up to Chicago democrats in races across Southern Illinois. Joe is the candidate who can win the 112th District for Republicans,” said State Representative Amy Elik, who defeated democratic incumbent Monica Bristow in the 2020 election.

Hackler has fought for conservative representation for nearly a decade in Southern Illinois, serving as Rep. Dave Severin’s campaign manager in 2016 when Severin defeated Speaker Madigan’s assistant majority leader and budget chairman. Representatives Windhorst and Friess also flipped seats from Democrat to Republican with Hackler’s help, ensuring conservative leadership for the next generation.

“Southern Illinois’ legislative map looks a lot more red than it did just a few years ago in part because of Joe’s tireless work. He knows what it takes to put a winning coalition and team together,” said Severin.

But for Hackler, it’s not just about winning elections; it’s about saving Illinois from decades of destruction at the hands of corrupt Democrats. “Joe not only knows how to win, he will go to Springfield to fight for a conservative agenda,” added Rep. Windhorst. “He shares my priorities of lowering taxes, ending corruption, and defending our Second Amendment rights. He’s pro-life and lives a life guided by his deep Christian faith. We need Joe at the capitol fighting for our values.”

“I am honored by the endorsements of so many great conservative leaders throughout the Metro East and Southern Illinois. I can’t wait to join them in Springfield so we can work together to make Illinois a better place to live and raise a family,” shared Hackler.

The Republican primary will take place on Tuesday, June 28th.

A 30-year-old husband and father, Joe is a communications and marketing professional. He and his wife, Amanda, and their newborn daughter reside in a 120-year-old home in Granite City, where they both serve as high school youth leaders at their church and where Joe serves on the local planning commission. For more information on Joe Hackler’s campaign, visit JoeHackler.com.

