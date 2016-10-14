EDWARDSVILLE - Join us for hot-air balloon rides, fireworks, St. Louis food trucks, zip-lining, The Cup, and inflatable games on October 15-16th at Metro Community Church, as we celebrate our 25th Anniversary.

Over 2300 people have already reserved their FREE tickets for the 25th Anniversary Celebration Services during this time of fun, community, and fireworks. That’s right – Gateway Fireworks, the company behind the St. Louis Cardinals and Fair St. Louis, will be providing Saturday’s closing entertainment.

Article continues after sponsor message

These outdoor festivities will begin Saturday evening from 6-9:45pm and will continue on Sunday from 11am-2pm. For more information on what the big celebration is all about, attend one of our Celebration Services at 5 or 6:45pm on Saturday, with fireworks to follow at 9pm, or one on Sunday at 9 or 10:45am.

Space in the services is limited, visit www.MetroCommunityChurch.com to reserve a FREE ticket and to see a full schedule of activities.

Foodies will enjoy a wide variety of food trucks. Adventurers will visit new heights by zip-lining or taking a ride in a hot air balloon. Sports fans will challenge one another on the obstacle course or full-court press. Sweet-tooths will pick up yummy treats from The Cup. And kids will have an area of their own filled with opportunities to jump, climb, and explore.

MCC has an average weekend attendance of 1400 between its 3552 Ridgeview Road location in Edwardsville and its multi-site in Vandalia. MCC is set to expand with two additional sites - Granite City and Southwest Glen Carbon - on October 23rd.

More like this: