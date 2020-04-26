EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Community Church announced it will partner with the American Red Cross for a blood drive event on May 6 and 7 at the Edwardsville campus. The blood drive will take place both days between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the Metro Community Church Lobby.



Donations will be scheduled by appointment only, in order to ensure social distancing is maintained and proper precautions are implemented.

In addition, the American Red Cross and Metro will be implementing every safety measure possible in order to keep donors, staff, and volunteers safe. Some of these measures include: face masks provided and worn by all staff and volunteers, daily temperature checks for staff, volunteers, and donors, and personal protective equipment being changed in between each donor.

Donors will also have the option to wait in their cars and be alerted via text message when their appointment spot opens.

“Red Cross employees are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the spread of any type of infection,” the organization said. “At each blood drive, our staff follow thorough safety protocols, including routinely wiping down areas and using sterile collection sets for every donation. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve implemented additional donor screening and site-specific protections, and will always put the safety of our volunteer partners and staff first."



Metro Church said: "We want to encourage the Metro community to donate, if they are able. The American Red Cross helps countless numbers of people worldwide, as well as within our individual communities, and your donation will help to save lives."



“Every day, blood transfusions help revive patients who might not otherwise survive,” said Pampee Young, American Red Cross Chief Medical Officer. “I have seen the relief in a loved one's eyes when told that a blood transfusion saved their child, parent or grandparent.”

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter "MetroCommunity" to schedule an appointment.

