Metro area job data mixed, unemployment rates increase in all metro areas
CHICAGO–All metropolitan areas in Illinois experienced over the year unemployment rate increases for the second consecutive month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
“Unemployment rates increased in more than half of the metro areas even though they experienced job growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The increase in the unemployment rate was largely due to more people entering the labor force”
Illinois businesses added jobs in just eight metros, in which the largest increases were seen in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.5 percent, +9,900), Rockford (+2.4 percent, +3,600), and Elgin (+2.3, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.8 percent or +65,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Bloomington (-2.3 percent, -2,200), Danville (-0.7 percent, -200), and the Quad Cities (-0.7 percent, -1,200). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metros were: Education and Health Services (13 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (11 of 14), Retail (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (nine of 14), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (nine of 14), Professional and Business Services (nine of 14), and Other Services (eight of 14).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares March 2016 with March 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.8 percent in March 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in March 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March 2016
|
March 2015
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
6.0%
|
4.6%
|
1.4
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
7.0%
|
5.8%
|
1.2
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
5.8%
|
4.8%
|
1.0
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
6.6%
|
6.0%
|
0.6
|
Danville
|
8.4%
|
6.8%
|
1.6
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
6.5%
|
5.7%
|
0.8
|
Decatur
|
7.9%
|
6.9%
|
1.0
|
Elgin
|
6.8%
|
6.0%
|
0.8
|
Kankakee
|
7.7%
|
6.9%
|
0.8
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
6.5%
|
5.8%
|
0.7
|
Peoria
|
7.7%
|
6.2%
|
1.5
|
Rockford
|
7.7%
|
6.8%
|
0.9
|
Springfield
|
6.0%
|
5.2%
|
0.8
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
6.8%
|
5.9%
|
0.9
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6.8%
|
6.0%
|
0.8
|
* Data subject to revision.
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – March 2016
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March
|
March
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
93,200
|
95,400
|
-2,200
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
56,900
|
57,000
|
-100
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
111,100
|
108,900
|
2,200
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,647,800
|
3,582,300
|
65,500
|
Danville MSA
|
29,300
|
29,500
|
-200
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
179,600
|
180,800
|
-1,200
|
Decatur MSA
|
50,500
|
50,600
|
-100
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
253,600
|
248,000
|
5,600
|
Kankakee MSA
|
44,900
|
44,200
|
700
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
401,400
|
391,500
|
9,900
|
Peoria MSA
|
176,000
|
176,200
|
-200
|
Rockford MSA
|
151,800
|
148,200
|
3,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
112,500
|
110,600
|
1,900
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
235,000
|
231,900
|
3,100
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,932,300
|
5,853,200
|
79,100
|
|
*Preliminary **Revised
(continued)
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
|
Mar.
2016
|
Mar.
2015
|
Over-the-year
Change
|
IL Section of St. Louis MSA
|
6.8%
|
5.9%
