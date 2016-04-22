CHICAGO–All metropolitan areas in Illinois experienced over the year unemployment rate increases for the second consecutive month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Unemployment rates increased in more than half of the metro areas even though they experienced job growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The increase in the unemployment rate was largely due to more people entering the labor force”

Illinois businesses added jobs in just eight metros, in which the largest increases were seen in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.5 percent, +9,900), Rockford (+2.4 percent, +3,600), and Elgin (+2.3, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.8 percent or +65,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Bloomington (-2.3 percent, -2,200), Danville (-0.7 percent, -200), and the Quad Cities (-0.7 percent, -1,200). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metros were: Education and Health Services (13 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (11 of 14), Retail (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (nine of 14), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (nine of 14), Professional and Business Services (nine of 14), and Other Services (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares March 2016 with March 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.8 percent in March 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in March 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area March 2016 March 2015 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 6.0% 4.6% 1.4 Carbondale-Marion 7.0% 5.8% 1.2 Champaign-Urbana 5.8% 4.8% 1.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 6.6% 6.0% 0.6 Danville 8.4% 6.8% 1.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 6.5% 5.7% 0.8 Decatur 7.9% 6.9% 1.0 Elgin 6.8% 6.0% 0.8 Kankakee 7.7% 6.9% 0.8 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 6.5% 5.8% 0.7 Peoria 7.7% 6.2% 1.5 Rockford 7.7% 6.8% 0.9 Springfield 6.0% 5.2% 0.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 6.8% 5.9% 0.9 Illinois Statewide 6.8% 6.0% 0.8 * Data subject to revision.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – March 2016

2015** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 93,200 95,400 -2,200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,900 57,000 -100 Champaign-Urbana MSA 111,100 108,900 2,200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,647,800 3,582,300 65,500 Danville MSA 29,300 29,500 -200 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 179,600 180,800 -1,200 Decatur MSA 50,500 50,600 -100 Elgin Metro Division 253,600 248,000 5,600 Kankakee MSA 44,900 44,200 700 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 401,400 391,500 9,900 Peoria MSA 176,000 176,200 -200 Rockford MSA 151,800 148,200 3,600 Springfield MSA 112,500 110,600 1,900 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 235,000 231,900 3,100 Illinois Statewide 5,932,300 5,853,200 79,100 *Preliminary **Revised

