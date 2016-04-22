Get The Latest News!

CHICAGO–All metropolitan areas in Illinois experienced over the year unemployment rate increases for the second consecutive month, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Unemployment rates increased in more than half of the metro areas even though they experienced job growth,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “The increase in the unemployment rate was largely due to more people entering the labor force”

Illinois businesses added jobs in just eight metros, in which the largest increases were seen in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.5 percent, +9,900), Rockford (+2.4 percent, +3,600), and Elgin (+2.3, +5,600). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.8 percent or +65,500). Illinois businesses lost jobs in six metro areas including Bloomington (-2.3 percent, -2,200), Danville (-0.7 percent, -200), and the Quad Cities (-0.7 percent, -1,200). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metros were: Education and Health Services (13 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (11 of 14), Retail (10 of 14), Government (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (nine of 14), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (nine of 14), Professional and Business Services (nine of 14), and Other Services (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares March 2016 with March 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 6.8 percent in March 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in March 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

 Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

March 2016

March 2015

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

6.0%

4.6%

1.4

Carbondale-Marion

7.0%

5.8%

1.2

Champaign-Urbana

5.8%

4.8%

1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

6.6%

6.0%

0.6

Danville

8.4%

6.8%

1.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

6.5%

5.7%

0.8

Decatur

7.9%

6.9%

1.0

Elgin

6.8%

6.0%

0.8

Kankakee

7.7%

6.9%

0.8

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

6.5%

5.8%

0.7

Peoria

7.7%

6.2%

1.5

Rockford

7.7%

6.8%

0.9

Springfield

6.0%

5.2%

0.8

St. Louis (IL-Section)

6.8%

5.9%

0.9

Illinois Statewide

6.8%

6.0%

0.8

* Data subject to revision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – March 2016

Metropolitan Area

March
2016*

March
2015**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington MSA

93,200

95,400

-2,200

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,900

57,000

-100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

111,100

108,900

2,200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,647,800

3,582,300

65,500

Danville MSA

29,300

29,500

-200

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

179,600

180,800

-1,200

Decatur MSA

50,500

50,600

-100

Elgin Metro Division

253,600

248,000

5,600

Kankakee MSA

44,900

44,200

700

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

401,400

391,500

9,900

Peoria MSA

176,000

176,200

-200

Rockford MSA

151,800

148,200

3,600

Springfield MSA

112,500

110,600

1,900

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

235,000

231,900

3,100

Illinois Statewide

5,932,300

5,853,200

79,100

 

                *Preliminary    **Revised

  (continued)

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

 

 

 

Mar.

2016

Mar.

2015

Over-the-year

Change

IL Section of St. Louis MSA

6.8%

5.9%

 

