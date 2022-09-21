EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court in St. Louis announced today that Antonio M. Brown, 38, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Following his release from federal prison, Brown must complete five years of supervised release. The offense occurred in early February 2021, while Brown was on supervised release for federal firearms offenses.

A federal grand jury indicted Brown on September 21, 2021, for one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Brown was indicted for distributing crystal methamphetamine in Sauget, Ill., but evidence showed that Brown was also selling the drug in bulk from his residence in south St. Louis, Missouri.

“Crystal methamphetamine is dangerous in any amount, no matter where it comes from,” United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said. “With the assistance of our state and local partners, federal law enforcement officials will track drug dealers across state lines and hold them accountable for their crimes. Repeat offenders, like this defendant, who endanger the public are deserving of the significant sentences they receive.”

Children were present in the home while drug transactions occurred. Based upon the evidence of drug dealing activity at his residence, federal agents applied for and executed a search warrant of Brown’s home. Brown pled guilty on April 14, 2022.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case. This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF

