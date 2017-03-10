

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville adults and students alike were educated on the life of a meteorologist at a special program Thursday afternoon into the evening at Jersey Community High School.

KMOV Channel 4 meteorologists were on hand for the program that left those in attendance excited and more knowledgeable about what goes into broadcasting and predicting weather each day.

The Channel 4 TV personalities signed autographs and conversed with people in attendance after the program ended. There were also giveaways during the show.

“The turnout and hospitality has been amazing in all of the locations we have done this show,” Tony Getts, director of creative services for KMOV Channel 4, said. “This is our fourth and last one. People couldn’t be any nicer and are so welcoming. They brought gifts, food and treats. It just reaffirms your feelings about people in humanity, doing these shows.”

Getts guessed the six meteorologists spend 50-70 hours putting the show together.

“Those involved review the show after it is done and make adjustments to make it more entertaining after the first city,” he said. “It is a great program.”

