GODFREY — The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a cold advisory for Monday night, Jan. 20, 2025, to Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2025.

Bakers & Hale has closed its kitchen due to a waterline break in Godfrey on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The closure comes as the region experiences frigid temperatures, with actual temperatures hovering around zero and wind chills expected to dip between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday night.

The Bakers & Hale Bar will remain open for customers seeking beverages, but soda and tap water will not be available this evening.

The waterline break has prompted concern for local businesses and residents. Halpin Music also canceled its evening classes but with non-weather-related water issues. Mark Landon of Halpin indicated that staff had been cleaning up water later in the day and expressed hope to resume normal operations at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Chris Kimble noted the severity of the cold snap, stating, "We do have a cold advisory in effect with cold winds on Monday night."

He added that while temperatures are expected to rise slightly late Tuesday night into Wednesday, the immediate forecast remains bleak, with highs only reaching the low teens. The temps will be in the lower digits on Tuesday night, too, Kimble said.

As the community deals with these conditions, local officials and businesses are taking precautions to mitigate the impact of the cold on plumbing.

Kimble advised that during extremely cold weather, it may be beneficial to leave a faucet dripping to prevent pipes from freezing.

For more information about the Overnight Warming Locations, including how to help, visit the official Facebook page.