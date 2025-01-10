ST. LOUIS - Additional snowfall created hazardous travel conditions across the region on Friday, January 10, 2025, as meteorologists warned commuters to exercise caution during the morning and evening commute drives. Matt Pfalka, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis, stated that snow began to overspread the area early Friday morning, with the potential for pockets of moderate snow to reduce visibility to less than one mile.

Above is a gallery of photos from around the region on Friday from Edwardsville to Alton and Godfrey. Driving conditions earlier in the day were not easy for motorists because of the added snow.

Pfalka issued a weather warning to remind residents to stay informed about weather conditions to prepare for potentially difficult travel as the winter weather unfolds with the evening commute ahead.

While much of the snowfall has been light, Pfalka highlighted that the light, powdery nature of the snow combined with cold surfaces facilitated efficient accumulation to make drives difficult for motorists. Snow amounts were expected to increase from north to south, with the highest totals anticipated in southeastern Missouri.

Pfalka advised that the evening commute is likely to be “sloppy,” urging motorists to remain cautious as they navigate the roads. The snowfall is expected to taper off by Friday afternoon, providing some relief as the day progresses.

As the weekend approaches, Saturday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions with a high near 34 degrees. Temperatures will continue to fluctuate, with highs around 37 degrees on Sunday and a gradual cooling trend into the early week, where highs will reach the mid-20s.

The positive news is the NWS predicts a high near 40 degrees next Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

