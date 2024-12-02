National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Brad Charboneau reported on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, that a light snowfall is expected to continue across the region, with initial estimates suggesting accumulation could reach up to one or two inches. As of about 10 a.m. Monday, there have been no reports of snowfall exceeding expectations, with the current totals around one inch.

Charboneau noted that the heaviest snowfall is occurring in the morning on Monday, and light snow is expected to persist for about two more hours, potentially adding another dusting of snow.

“We may see another dusting up to another inch, with a couple of areas close to two inches, which would be more than we expected,” he said around 10 a.m. Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Looking ahead, Charboneau indicated that Wednesday's forecast calls for a high near 50 degrees, which should help melt any remaining snow. However, by Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, with Thursday's highs projected to be around 28 degrees in the metro East area.

Charboneau also mentioned that Thursday night and Friday morning will bring even colder conditions, with lows dipping into the mid-teens.

He said temperatures will gradually rise into the weekend, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-50s. There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday morning.

More like this: