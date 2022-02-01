ST. LOUIS - National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Mark Fuchs has been more specific about snowfall on the Illinois side and said he predicts close to a foot of snow in Alton from late Wednesday to early Thursday.

"It looks like upstream to Grafton there will be a little more snow," Fuchs said as he looked at the prediction map. "Jerseyville and Carlinville may be looking at totals approaching 14 to 15 inches of snow."

Fuchs said the area will get a little bit of everything in the storm from snow, sleet, and rain. The meteorologist predicted by Thursday afternoon the precipitation should diminish.

"We will see everything under the sun in this storm," he said. "The storm will come in two waves. The majority of snow should come by sunrise Thursday and we could see another couple more inches. By Thursday afternoon, it should all be over but the shouting and shoveling."

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for St. Louis and Metro Illinois area as of 3:29 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022.

This is what the NWS in St. Louis says in its long-range forecast:

"The storm will come in two rounds. The first will begin tonight as rain transitions to ice, sleet, and snow from north to south. The greatest snow accumulations through Wednesday will be from central Missouri to west-central Illinois. The second round will be primarily snow across the area Wednesday night and Thursday. Significant additional snow accumulation is expected."

