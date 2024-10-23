A distinct odor has been reported across several communities in the region, including Roxana, Wood River, Alton, Edwardsville, Shipman, and Godfrey, and more on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Local officials are investigating the source of the smell, which has been described as reminiscent of manure.

Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, corroborated these findings, indicating that wind patterns are likely transporting the odor from areas where manure is being applied.

"Winds out of the north or northwest... if they are laying down manure in Iowa, Kansas, or Nebraska, the smell could reach here," Beitscher explained. He said the odor has been reported as moving eastward from its source. He also said so far, there is nothing official about the widespread odor.

As the investigation continues, local officials are working with emergency response teams to determine the exact origin of the smell, which has caused concern among residents in the affected areas.

Beitscher said there were reports as far as Quincy and Marion County, Mo., today about the odd odor.

Melissa Erker, a spokesperson for the Phillips 66 Refinery in Wood River, stated that the refinery had previously dealt with a similar issue about a month She emphasized that the refinery is not responsible for the current issue. "If we ever do have issues, we work closely with local police and fire to let them know what is going on," she said.

"We know it is not us," she added, noting that local fire departments have been contacted to investigate the matter.

Wade Stahlhut, fire chief of the Wood River Fire Protection District, reported that the dispatch center received multiple calls about the smell.

He noted that the prevailing winds and humidity could be contributing factors, suggesting that the odor may travel from as far away as Kansas and Pike County.

"The best guess is based on what farmers putting down manure in the central Midwest."

