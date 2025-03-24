ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis region ranks second in the United States for minerals and ores exports, primarily including metals and metal products. The availability of economically viable rare earth elements coupled with unparalleled transportation access and skilled workforce, is credited with attracting investment and contributing to the 39.3% increase in iron and steel mill employment experienced in the last five years. The St. Louis region is home to major employers such as Wieland, Alton Steel, Inc. (ASI), U.S. Steel, Roberson Machine Company, Alro Steel, Heintz Steel and Manufacturing Co., Arch Metals, and Samuel Missouri Metals. Much of the industry is growing as some of these companies continue to make significant investments in the bi-state area, while others are beefing up and stabilizing their workforce as operations continue to rebound from the COVID-19 dip and other economic factors.

Wieland, a leading global supplier of high-quality copper and copper alloy solutions, is expanding its operations in the St. Louis region, investing $500 million in a new facility that broke ground in early March. The expansion will retain 800 jobs in this robust sector of the region’s economy. This investment underscores the strength of the metals sector, as Wieland, which manufactures crucial products for the burgeoning electric vehicle industry, contributes to the nearly 16,000 skilled metals industry workers in the area. The company also makes parts for construction, munitions, coinage and electronics, has recycling facilities in Granite City and produces welded copper tubes in Cuba, Missouri.

“Wieland is committed to a sustainable future and is taking significant steps to modernize its East Alton (Illinois) facility,” said Greg Keown, President of Wieland Rolling & Recycling. “This effort solidifies our ability to supply the advanced energy sectors and underscores our dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation.”

ASI’s operations continue to rebound post pandemic as the steel manufacturer works toward producing 200,000 tons annually. As the company expands the product offerings at its 400-acre facility in Alton, Illinois, CEO Chris Ervin says the company is adding 20-30 employees, growing its total workforce to 265 employees and growing annual revenues to $175M. The Special Bar Quality (SBQ) steel mill is the only one of its kind in Illinois producing rounds, round-cornered squares and bar-in-coil used in general industrial applications. ASI’s current production includes a full range of carbon and alloy grades being offered at a competitive price to its strong and diverse customer base, nearly 80% of which is located outside of Illinois, across the U.S. and into Mexico.

“Being in this part of the country is advantageous,” said Ervin. “As transportation has become more complex and the evolution of the industry has moved to the ‘mini-mill’ type concept, you don’t have to go out so far to bring scrap into the mill for production, and you’re not shipping finished product so far to your customers. We typically have 30-40 trucks ship out daily, but sometimes that number can reach up to 50 per day. Since we can go in all directions and we also have rail service, we can get product to and from other parts of the country a lot easier from here.”

Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development and head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway, echoed the benefits of the region’s strategic location and its tremendous workforce that she believes are also driving factors for the growth and sustainability of companies such as ASI and Wieland.

“According to the most recent available data from the U.S. International Trade Administration, the St. Louis metro area’s largest export category is minerals and ores, and the region exported more than $2.9 billion worth in 2022 alone,” said Lamie. “The data supports that establishing metals manufacturing or transportation operations in our region ensures efficiency, abundant energy resources, innovation, and sustained growth opportunities within a dynamic industrial landscape.”

The St. Louis Regional Freightway reports that Metals Manufacturing is one of four targeted industries in which the St. Louis region has noteworthy competitive advantages over peer cities in the Midwest or other regions nationwide – the other three being Advanced Manufacturing, Food & AgTech and Chemicals. Those advantages are reflected in not only the strength of the available workforce and the fact that the productivity of the region’s manufacturing workforce is 15% greater than the national average, but also in the global access the region offers. The St. Louis area is the most strategic location on the Mississippi River and home to the nation’s most efficient inland port system, served by all six Class I railroads, four interstates with low congestion and no tolls, and two international airports, all of which support the region’s role as a global logistics hub. For more information, visit www.thefreightway.com.

