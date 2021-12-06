Riverbender.com's Christmas spirit started with The Great $25,000 Toy Giveaway just a few weeks back and now we are giving the gift of Christmas music to the community.

David Ollenbittle, station manager of Riverbender Radio, and Christmas enthusiast said the switch over to Christmas music begins today.

“On The Bridge, we’ll be switching over to Christmas music on Monday. 24/7 from now through Christmas Day you and your family can enjoy Christmas and seasonal favorites,” Ollenbittle said. “We’ll take care of the music so you can focus on taking care of the presents and food, and the things that really matter like spending time with family and friends.

“Riverbender Radio is for the community and more and more we’re seeing people get into the spirit. So we’re joining in on all of the fun."

You can listen anywhere on just about any device. Our personal favorites are a pair of Apple AirPods, where you can listen in high-definition, or a Bluetooth speaker that can be enjoyed by you and your friends altogether. Of course, your computer and smart TV are also good choices.

If you haven't had a chance to listen yet, download the Riverbender.com app on your phone and start streaming. Or scan the QR code in this article with your camera app and begin listening right away.

If you are a business wanting to play Christmas music for your customers, we'll happily send someone out to your location to help you get it set up at no charge. Call (618) 465-9850 for this free service.

A feeling of Christmas spirit can happen at different times and in different places for everyone, but when it hits, you know it, and a lot of times Christmas music plays a part in that joyous feeling.

Merry Christmas to you and your family from everyone at Riverbender.com and Riverbender Radio's The Bridge.

More like this: