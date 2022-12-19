Merry Christmas From Riverbender Radio's The Bridge: Now Playing Christmas Music

ALTON - Riverbender Radio's The Bridge will be playing your favorite Christmas music and classic carols around the clock beginning today, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. through Christmas Day.

David Ollenbittle, station manager of Riverbender Radio, and Christmas enthusiast said he hopes the switch over to Christmas music helps to get people into the spirit of the season.

“We’ll take care of the music so you can focus on taking care of the presents and food, and the things that really matter like spending time with family and friends,” Ollenbittle said.

This is The Bridge station's second year providing special Christmas programming.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ollenbittle will kick off The Bridge station's festivities with The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. Then through the weekend, you can expect to hear popular songs White Christmas by Bing Crosby, Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives, Jingle Bells by Frank Sinatra, Here Comes Santa Claus, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by Gene Autry, Winter Wonderland by Michael Bublé, Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande, and more.

So join in on the fun! You can listen anywhere on just about any device. Riverbender Radio is recently available on Amazon Alexa. If you have an Amazon Alexa device in your home, say 'Alexa, play The Bridge on the Radio.'

The same can be said for Riverbender Radio's other stations, 'Alexa, play The Eagle on the Radio,' 'Alexa, play The River on the Radio.'

Merry Christmas to you and your family from everyone at Riverbender.com and Riverbender Radio's The Bridge.

For more information visit RiverbenderRadio.com.

More like this: