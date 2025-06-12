GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon trustees unanimously agreed on Tuesday to move forward with a new subdivision of single-family homes and attached villas, known as Meridian Grove.

The new subdivision will consist of 17 single-family homes on an extension of Auerbach Place, with 16 attached villas lining a new cul-de-sac named Celtics Court. Prices for the attached villas will start in the low $400,000 range, while single-family homes will start at the mid-$500,000 mark.

Spencer Homes LLC first announced the Meridian Grove project in March of 2025, describing it as a “maintenance-free residential community.” The Homeowners Association (HOA)-managed neighborhood will provide lawn care, snow and ice removal, and landscape upkeep for residents.

Meridian Grove marks the fourth phase of the Meridian Plaza development project, which has welcomed multiple new businesses in recent years to the large site at the corner of IL-157 and Meridian Road.

The Village Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to approve the final plat for the new subdivision. Their approval is contingent upon the finalization of a bond known as the “improvement guarantee,” which ensures adequate funds are in place to secure the project’s completion.

More details about the Meridian Grove development are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

