Ari Leslie, left, and Meredith Gray.

JERSEYVILLE — Jersey Community High School junior Meredith Gray and senior Ari Leslie have been recognized for their outstanding performances in athletics, earning honorable mention All-Mississippi Valley Conference selections and also being named Sparklight Female Athletes of the Month.

Gray, a versatile player who has made significant contributions on both the basketball and volleyball teams, showcased her scoring ability in a recent girls' basketball game against Calhoun-Brussels, where she scored 18 points.

Earlier in the season, on December 11, she recorded an impressive 28 points against Mascoutah. In addition to her basketball achievements, Gray excelled on the volleyball court, finishing the fall season with 140 kills. Over her varsity career, which began in 2022, she has accumulated a total of 210 kills.

Leslie, serving as a libero and defensive specialist, played a crucial role in the Panthers' volleyball success in 2024. Her defensive skills were highlighted by her numerous digs and saves throughout the season, providing a strong backbone for the team's performance.

Both athletes have been integral to the Jersey Panthers' achievements, demonstrating their talent and dedication across multiple sports.

