MACON, Ga. - Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2024 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.

The following area students earned a place on the lists:

Glen Carbon, Illinois
Ariana Bennett, junior, College of Health Professions, Dean's List

Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,200 students in 12 schools and colleges – liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement – on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.