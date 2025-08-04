ALTON - There are two new mentorship programs available for kids in Alton.

Donald Mason-El works with the Alton Housing Authority to organize mentorship programs for kids in Alton Acres, Oakwood Estates and beyond. His initiatives aim to provide alternatives to gun violence and break the cycles of generational poverty.

“If you can cause children to view things different, they’ll do things different,” Mason-El said. “We’re just really trying to get them an opportunity to have a chance at life."

For two hours every Tuesday and Thursday, kids ages 5–16 can come to the recreation centers at Alton Acres and Oakwood Estates for the F.L.Y. mentorship program. They currently welcome 70 kids every week, who enjoy a meal and participate in lessons on math, science and history.

Starting in September, the girls will prepare the meal while the boys learn basic home maintenance skills. Last week, Mason-El taught five of the students how to replace a fill valve in a toilet. It’s important to him to be “on the battlefield,” providing hands-on lessons and opportunities.

Also in September, Mason-El will launch his Second Psychological Shift internship program for young people ages 15–21. This 12-week program will take the kids through two weeks of money management, followed by two weeks each of carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, electricity and barbering, from 5–8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

To compensate the kids for their work, Mason-El will help every student set up a bank account so he can deposit $100 directly in their accounts each week. He hopes this money, combined with the skills they learn, incentivizes the young people to think about their futures.

“When you want to get pistols out of these young people’s hands, replace that pistol with money,” he said. “I get the pistol out of their hand with a $100 bill a week…The main thing is just to introduce them to a broad array of beautiful opportunities.”



Article continues after sponsor message

Mason-El is candid about the challenges these young people face. It’s important to him to help these kids find “alternatives to what they see” and think about what their lives can be.

“Black, white, Chinese — poverty doesn’t care about color,” Mason-El said. “I don’t know why people act like poverty is a cuss word. Nobody wants to talk about it, but it’s a reality. Then nothing gets done. We have to deal with it for what it is. These are at-risk youth in impoverished areas.”

Mason-El previously started a mentorship program, which ended during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the four years since then, he has been “shocked” that no one else has started a similar program for local kids.

As he restarts his F.L.Y. mentorship program and finalizes details for The Second Psychological Shift program, he urges the community to get involved in these young people’s lives.

You can drop off donations at the recreation centers at Alton Acres or Oakwood Estates; Mason-El said they’re mostly looking for school supplies, puzzle games, Legos and other basic supplies that kids could use. He also wants community members to come in and speak to the kids and share their stories, to show them that there are people who care about them.

For more information about these programs and how to get your child involved, or to offer your help, you can contact Mason-El at his personal Facebook page. He encourages people to reach out and lift up the young people in the Alton community and beyond.

“We have to work beyond religious divides, racial divides, political divides, and focus on the human factor that unites us all,” he said. “Either people have to get busy and try to reach these young people and try to remedy and get them some options, or we’re going to need to build a lot more jails.”

More like this: