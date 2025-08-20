SPRINGFIELD – Teachers will soon see mental health resources on their school IDs under a new measure supported by State Senator Christopher Belt that was signed into law Friday.

“This ensures every adult working with our students has direct access to life-saving crisis resources,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This will help reinforce a culture of awareness and support.”

House Bill 3000 requires all school districts serving students in grades 6-12 to have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988), the Crisis Text Line and the Safe2Help Illinois helpline on all employee IDs.

The law builds on a 2021 law expanding suicide and crisis helpline awareness in schools by ensuring all employees in school districts have this information on their ID cards. Currently, this information is required to be in student handbooks or planners and on student IDs if schools issue them.

“This new law is a crucial next step in strengthening mental health safety nets in our schools,” said Belt. “Expanding access to these critical helplines allows educators to act quickly and compassionately when a student or colleague is in crisis.”

House Bill 3000 takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

