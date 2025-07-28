Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Centerstone Resource Fair

ALTON - Mental Health First Aid is an important skill for community members to learn, says instructor Isaac Sandidge.

In an interview on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello at Centerstone’s recent resource fair, Sandidge explained what Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is and how people can benefit from taking a class. He believes MHFA is a vital way to help people experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis.

“Have you ever heard of CPR? It’s like that for mental health,” Sandidge said.

He explained that MHFA covers a variety of mental health and substance use challenges that community members might encounter, including panic attacks, overdoses, psychosis and suicide. The training explains how to help someone experiencing these challenges.

Sandidge has served as an MHFA instructor for the past ten years. There are now 4.3 million Americans certified in MHFA, a big step up from Sandidge’s first year in 2016 when the organization was still trying to reach their first million. In general, Sandidge believes the conversations around mental health are increasing in our culture, and he feels this is a step in the right direction.

“We’re growing pretty fast now. It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “Overall, with mental health awareness, I’m excited. It’s a daily conversation. People are having conversations about it. They’re talking about it. They’re talking about resources. I’m hopeful.”

Sandidge can work with your business or organization to host a MHFA course. He noted that several local organizations, including Amare, the Overnight Warming Locations, and the Edwardsville Public Library, have sponsored trainings for community members.

The MHFA organization offers in-person and virtual classes to train and certify community members in MHFA. While the training is “a long day,” Sandidge believes it’s vital to know these skills. He pointed out that most people know someone who has been affected by mental health or substance use, and the MHFA skills can be life-saving.

“Whether you know it or not, you know people who are experiencing these challenges,” he explained. “There are people in your circle who are having a rough time right now. Just noticing and just saying, ‘Hey, here’s what I’ve seen, I care about you, do you want to talk?’ Just keeping that line of communication, that circle of compassion and support, is sometimes the biggest thing that you can do to help somebody.”

For more information about Mental Health First Aid, including how to schedule or attend a training, you can visit the official website at MHFAIllinois.org or email info@mhfaillinois.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

