Comptroller Mendoza Welcomes many of the Initiatives Governor JB Pritzker Proposes in his Fiscal Year 2026 Budget

These are comments from Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza about Gov. Pritzker's budget address on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

“I think there is a lot to like in the Governor’s proposed budget,” Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza said. “We protect the Rainy Day Fund; maintain our core responsibilities to schools, health care and public safety without starting costly new programs; and the proposed budget calls for NO tax hikes.

“The budget is responsible, while addressing the needs of our most vulnerable. This will be a tough year, but I think the Governor and legislature can find a fiscally responsible yet compassionate balance.”

"I appreciate the governor proposing a $200 million appropriation to pay past-due IT bills that are costing us interest right now.

"I support the effort to check the power of PBMs and protect our critical small-town and rural independent pharmacies. I support the effort to lower drug prices for Illinois consumers.

"I appreciate the call to let people in small counties vote on whether to consolidate township government.

"I will continue my efforts to pass a law requiring additional deposits into the Rainy Day and Pension Stabilization Funds when the state has good budget years.

"I appreciate the governor’s warning about the potential dangers of indiscriminate federal budget cuts on all of us here in Illinois. We must hope for the best but prepare for the worst."

Video of Comptroller Mendoza’s budget react will be available on the Illinois Comptroller’s YouTube channel later this afternoon.

Other Statewide Responses To Gov. Pritzker's Budget Proposal

House Minority Leader McCombie Releases Statement About Pritzker Address

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie released the following statement after Governor JB Pritzker delivered his annual State of the State and Budget Address to the General Assembly today:

“Illinois families deserve an honest and transparent government – not one that increases spending by $2 billion and masks a $3.2 billion deficit on paper, setting taxpayers up for a potential tax hike on May 31.

“I promised at the start of the year that House Republicans would expose and oppose poor public policy, and this budget proposal is just that. It won’t grow our tax base; it will continue to punish businesses and hardworking Illinoisans.”

ESIL Praises Governor Pritzker’s Investments in Tax Relief for Families

In response to Governor Pritzker including a Child Tax Credit expansion and continued investment in the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit in his 2026 budget proposal, Economic Security Illinois Director Sarah Saheb released the following statement:

“As the ability of government to deliver for working people is under threat in Washington, we are grateful to Governor Pritzker for continuing to invest in working families here in Illinois,” said ESIL Director Sarah Saheb. “The expansion of the Child Tax Credit will deliver up to $600 to hundreds of thousands of families raising young children across the state. With the state’s continued investments in the Earned Income Tax Credit, we’re putting thousands of dollars back in the pockets of working families, creating new economic opportunities and boosting local economies. At Economic Security Illinois, we know that empowering families with the resources to invest in themselves pays dividends in the broader economy, and we look forward to building on our progress this legislative session.”

IEA Statement on Gov. Pritzker’s Budget Address

Today Gov. JB Pritzker gave his annual budget address at the Capitol in Springfield. The following statement can be attributed to Al Llorens, president of the Illinois Education Association:

“In a time when Illinois is facing a budget shortfall and much uncertainty about funding from the federal government, the Illinois Education Association was pleased to see the governor keep his ongoing commitment to add another $350 million to the evidence-based funding formula for PreK-12 education and the 3% increase in funding to higher education, as well as the boost in funding for need-based scholarship students. An additional $1.3 million increase for career and technical education programs is beneficial to students who want to take a path in life, other than college. Additional dollars in the budget for education at all levels allow students a better chance for success, no matter where they live. And IEA appreciates the full pension payment proposal. The governor mentioned a commitment to recruiting and retaining teachers in the state. We must point out that there needs to be a fix for Tier Two of the pension system that goes beyond complying with ‘safe harbor’ laws, which helps only the top earners in the field of education. Instead, a fix to Tier Two that allows all those who serve students in Illinois an equitable retirement and that entices people to stay in the profession is what’s needed. IEA looks forward to working on a solution.”

IARF: New Budget Proposal Takes Step Forward as Illinois Continues Investments in Disability and Behavioral Health Services

The Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, representing community providers of services for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities and serious mental illnesses, today issued the following statement after Gov. Pritzker presented his 2026 state budget proposal:

“We greet this new state budget proposal from Governor JB Pritzker with a sense of relief: our state finances have improved over earlier bleak revenue projections, and we appreciate the Governor’s ongoing commitment to investing in services and supports for Illinoisans with developmental disabilities and serious mental illnesses.”

“The Governor is once again proposing an increase in the wage rate for Direct Service Professionals (DSP) in the next state budget. This ongoing investment, proposed today at $0.50 cents an hour, moves us closer to our goal of reaching 150 percent of the state’s minimum wage, now at $15 an hour. We have more work to do there but greatly appreciate the Administration acknowledging the need for continued investment to improve disability services to meet requirements of the Ligas Consent Decree.”

“In proposing to ban prior authorization by insurance companies for behavioral healthcare, the Governor has made it clear that in Illinois access to timely and crucial healthcare is a top priority. We will proudly stand with the Governor to support this effort.”

"There are significant headwinds on the horizon with the threat of federal actions that could put millions of dollars in funding for our disability and behavioral health service providers at risk. After we take a deeper dive into today's proposal, we will work with the Administration and legislators this spring to ensure negotiated agreements remain in place and to protect the critical investments in disability and behavioral health services in the final budget for next year."





Josh Evans

President and CEO

Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities

Springfield

Illinois Federation of Teachers Reacts to Governor Pritzker's Proposed FY26 Budget

Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery issued this statement today following Governor Pritzker's annual budget address:

“Even a lower-than-expected deficit doesn't mask the harsh reality: Our schools are starved for funds. We appreciate that the Governor is meeting the required $350 million increase for PreK–12 during challenging times, but it's not enough. At this pace, schools won’t be fully funded under the Evidence-Based formula until 2042. Meanwhile, Trump's threat to dismantle the Department of Education and other federal uncertainties jeopardize vital programs like Title I and IDEA, putting low-income learners, especially Black and Brown students, those in rural communities, and students with special needs, at serious risk. An equal education for all must be our top priority.

"We commend the Governor’s support for public colleges and efforts to improve affordability, but we must do more. Decades of underfunding have led to staffing cuts, program reductions, infrastructure problems, declining enrollment, and soaring tuition, limiting access for the vast majority of Illinois students and inflaming the student debt crisis. We urge the Governor and lawmakers to significantly bolster higher education funding.

“We were disappointed that today's address failed to mention Tier 2 pensions. The current system has contributed to staffing shortages of teachers and public workers. As members of the We Are One coalition, the IFT remains committed to pension reforms that ensure all public servants can retire with dignity and receive what they earned. The Governor’s proposed budget acknowledges the Social Security “safe harbor” issue and we appreciate his commitment to address that, but that should be merely the beginning of a broader repair to a grossly unfair pension that hobbles Illinois’ ability to recruit and retain educators. Our members will continue to press for a proper and full legislative repair to Tier 2 pensions this session.

“This budget exposes deep, systemic flaws in Illinois’ revenue system. We must urgently reform tax policies to ensure that students, seniors, and those most in need receive critical services. Bold investment is essential to help our PreK–16 schools and institutions thrive.

"Tackling student cell phone use in schools is crucial to improved student learning. While some districts have their own policies, statewide guidance would provide much-needed consistency. We applaud the Governor’s leadership on this issue and look forward to working with him and legislators to pass HB3488/SB2427 in an appropriate form.

"The IFT is committed to working with Governor Pritzker and lawmakers to advocate for our students, communities, and the 103,000 dedicated public servants in our union."

Davidsmeyer Disappointed With Governor’s Political Rhetoric at Budget/State of the State Address

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) released the following statement in reaction to Governor JB Pritzker’s State of the State and Budget Address, delivered to a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield Wednesday:

"I am extremely disappointed in the rhetoric and blatantly political overtones of the Governor’s speech today. He seemed more interested in launching another attack on President Trump than in discussing his plan to balance the budget, reduce costs for our families, and clean up the culture of corruption that was once again on display during former Speaker Madigan’s trial.

"If the Governor would take the time to get to know the good people downstate, he would stop using supercharged rhetoric like calling Republicans “Nazis.” He should spend a little less time preaching to the liberal choir and more time listening to normal people.

"The Governor’s proposal is the largest budget in Illinois state history. It would spend $55.2 billion, which is nearly $2 billion more than last year. Since Governor Pritzker took office, state spending has increased by more than $15 billion, a 38% increase in spending.

"As the sponsor of House Bill 1456 to end taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants, I was surprised to see that the Governor seems to support my bill. Unfortunately, Governor Pritzker only proposed eliminating this program for adults aged 42-64, while keeping the program intact for illegal immigrant seniors.

"There’s no way the Democrat supermajorities in the House and Senate will agree to eliminate this massively expensive program that they created during the COVID special session five years ago. To me, this proposed cut is likely just a pressure point to get the Democrats to once again raise taxes on hardworking families."

IHA Statement on Governor JB Pritzker’s State of the State and Budget Address

The following statement can be attributed to A.J. Wilhelmi, President and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA), in response to Governor JB Pritzker’s State of the State and Budget Address.

"The Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) supports Gov. Pritzker’s efforts to prioritize patients’ ability to secure life-saving medications, rein in prior authorization, and improve access to behavioral healthcare.

"Illinois hospitals are the backbone of our state’s healthcare delivery system. We must work together to ensure that state funding is preserved to allow hospitals to do what they do best - provide high quality, accessible care for everyone.

"IHA looks forward to collaborating with Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to strengthen and protect patient access to healthcare in communities across Illinois."

IL Freedom Caucus: Governor Pritzker Underwhelms (Again) In Another State of the State Address

Governor JB Pritzker is once again employing Springfield math to create the illusion of a “Balanced” budget in another mediocre address to the State, according to the Illinois Freedom Caucus.

“To borrow a phrase popularized in the 1980s, ‘Where’s the Beef?’” said State Representative Chris Miller (R-Hindsboro) and Chairman of the Illinois Freedom Caucus. “It is the same thing we hear every year. Orange man bad. Spending money and growing government is good. The Governor claims we have passed balanced budgets every year he has been in office. If that were true – why is there a gaping hole in the state budget? There is no substance. There is no leadership. If this were his audition for running for President, I doubt even his own party would give him the role.”

Miller said instead of focusing his attention on Donald Trump, he should solve the very real problems in Illinois. A recent poll from Illinois Policy showed 52% of voters say high taxes are the most important issue facing the state. Illinois also had the second highest number of outbound moves in 2024 due to the high taxes and poor state leadership.

“This Governor is giving us a budget proposal that maxes out “projected revenue,” wastes money on Illegal Immigrants and increases payouts for a broken and failed evidence-based funding formula for public schools where our kids can't read,” Miller said. “This Governor is giving us a budget proposal that not only continues to kick the can down the road on our massive pension debt crisis which is four to five times the total of our budget, but it also basically ignores the fact that this Democrat Majority in the General Assembly plans to alter Tier 2 benefits, likely sending our pension bill even higher.”

State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) noted the Governor did not address the issue of illegal immigration and the amount of money being spent on programs and services for people not even legally supposed to be here. A recent Pew Research poll showed 59 percent of Americans approve of President Trump’s immigration policies.

“The vast majority of Americans support President Trump’s efforts to secure our borders and deport criminals here illegally,” Niemerg said. “The Governor and the Democratic majority in the House are out of touch with the majority of American people. Instead of prioritizing the needs of our own citizens, they are continuing to pour money into programs for illegal immigrants. We have a responsibility to address the concerns of our own citizens. It is not the job of the state of Illinois to solve the immigration crisis. Maybe if we had leaders in this state who focused on the needs of Illinois citizens, we would no longer be a state people are anxious to leave.”

The Governor’s only real ideas for Illinois’ future revolved around spending more money. State Representative Jed Davis (R-Newark) said Illinois could do more to help people in need if our state leaders would simply implement accountability measures such as an Illinois version of the Department of Government Efficiency to stop waste and fraud.

“For years, Republicans nationally and at the state level have proposed ideas like forensic audits and now DOGE to get a better handle on government spending,” Davis said. “We would love to see an Illinois version of DOGE. The people the Democrats are hurting the most are the very ones they claim to care about. If we went through the Illinois budget the way DOGE is combing through the federal budget think of all of the kids in low-income homes who could benefit from increased funding for healthcare and other state services?

The reason the Democrats refuse to support accountability measures is because they want to continue to use government funds for the cause nearest and dearest to their hearts – their own re-election.”

The Illinois Freedom Caucus is comprised of State Representatives Chris Miller (R-Hindsboro), chairman; Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), vice-chairman; Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich); Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville); Jed Davis (R-Newark); David Friess (R-Red Bud) and State Senator Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport). The members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus are members of the Illinois General Assembly who are advocating for limited government, lower taxes and accountability, and integrity in government.

