Calhoun's Grace Baalman goes in for a basket at Normal on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)NORMAL – Mendon Unity topped defending IHSA Class 1A state girls basketball champion Hardin-Calhoun 42-34 on Friday afternoon, despite a valiant effort by the Warriors.

Unity came back from 18-13 down at halftime with a 16-3 third quarter to run out winners over the Warriors in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 1A Girls Basketball Championship at Redbird Arena/Doug Collins Court in Normal Friday afternoon.

Calhoun will meet Elgin Harvest Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game; Annawan defeated Harvest 51-42 in Friday's first semifinal game. The Annawan-Mendon state final will take place at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors with 17 points, followed by eight points from Junie Zirkelbach, five points from Jordan Holland and four points from Emily Baalman. Lorton pulled down eight rebounds, with Grace Baalman taking seven rebounds and Holland and Emily Baalman five each.

Jordan Hildebrand led the Mustangs with 14 points, with Kaylee Kuhn adding eight and Katie Conry six.

Calhoun held as much as an 8-1 lead on the Mustangs through the first six minutes, but Mendon bounced back to cut the lead to 10-6 by quarter time; the Warriors held off the Mustangs in the second period to hold an 18-13 lead at the long break. The Mustangs opened the third period on a nine-point run before the Warriors could score; Mendon went into the final break with a 29-21 lead, then held steady in the final quarter to come out winners on the day. Junie Zirkelbach takes the ball to the basket in the state tourney semifinal game. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)

