SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department Chief Bob Coles today announced a series of arrests in the city.

A 31-year-old, South Roxana man, Justin Ramsey faces felony charges for Aggravated Domestic Battery a Class 2 felony.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 400 block of Missouri in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The victim was allegedly strangled by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Ramsey. The police located Ramsey near the residence and Ramsey was taken into custody without incident.

The South Roxana Police Department lodged Ramsey at the Madison County Jail, until a warrant could be applied for through the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest with a bond set at $100,000.

Staunton Man Faces Charges

A 39-year-old Staunton man was charged with Aggravated DUI, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance for an incident on September 2, 2019.

The South Roxana Police Department responded to the 1550 block of Broadway Avenue at around 4:51 p.m. in regards to two subjects passed out in a vehicle.