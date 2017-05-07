Besides the excitement of the St. Louis Cardinals sweep in Atlanta over the weekend, their minor league system had a pretty good Sunday as well.

With their 10-1 victory over Iowa, the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) have now won 10 consecutive games–setting a new franchise record.

First baseman and Lafayette High School alum Luke Voit went 2-4 with a 2-run homer, his 7th of the season. Catcher Carson Kelly had three hits, plus a walk and was hit by a pitch in the game.

In his second start of the season for Memphis, Luke Weaver threw 7.0 scoreless innings with four hits and four strikeouts.

In Springfield (AA), pitcher Austin Gomber won his second game of the season as he also put up 7.0 innings as he struck out three and a solo home run was one of only two hits against him.

Making his first start of the season, Marco Gonzales delivered 6.0 innings for Palm Beach (A) and also only allowed two hits, one being a solo home run while striking out seven batters.

In that same game, Jhonny Peralta went 0-3 as the designated hitter and is hitting .250 (2-8) with four strikeouts in his three rehab assignment games thus far.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, STLBaseballWeekly.com