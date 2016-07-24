GODFREY - The Bobcats team from the Godfrey Little League was selected to be featured on tonight’s Sunday Night ESPN Baseball game.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Central time and no one knows exactly when they will be shown, but sometime during the game.

The players on the team are Garrett Billingsley, Cole Brown, J.D. Crafton, Jack Das, Matthew Dixon, Garret Elrod, Nolan Graves, Andrew Julian, Blake Markel, Hayden Makert, Brendan Seehausen, Preston Stork and Peter Wuellner. Coaches are Jody Markel, Adrian Das, Peter Graves, Matt Wuellner and Billy Stork. Scorekeeper is Michele Markel. The boys are members of an 11-12-year-old team sponsored by the Gori-Julian Law Firm.

Godfrey Coach Jody Markel said the Little League International organization selected Godfrey to be the Metro East Illinois team that attended the St. Louis Cardinals' Sunday night game and also be featured on ESPN.

"The kids won't believe what they have in store for them tonight," Markel said. "This will be a memory of a lifetime for them. This will be something one day they tell their kids about."

Markel admitted he was as excited as the kids were about being able to go on the field before the game and also meet some of the professional players.

