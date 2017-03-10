A memorial service for Bill Steven Taylor is set for March 15, 2017, at Gray Funeral Home at 205 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River. The service begins at 7 p.m. and runs to 8:30-9 p.m.

The service is one year after his death on March 15, 2016. Taylor was born Sept. 4, 1965.

The gospel musical trio of Fred Church and the Spirituals will be featured. Pastor Stephen Gray will officiate.

