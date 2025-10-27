GODFREY - Resurrection Lutheran Church, ELCA in Godfrey will be holding a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, November 9, 2025. The community is invited to join us for the event at 1211 W. Homer Adams Parkway. “With this moving service of prayer and praise, we want people to remember loved ones who have served; and more importantly, remember the many active military who currently give themselves and family in service,” according to Russ Henkhaus, music leader for this event.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you desire, names of veterans or currently serving military may be submitted to be added to our memory wall. Names only should be submitted to our email at rlcelca23@gmail.com, or text to 618-401-2646, or drop at the church office by November 3rd. Following the service, there will be light refreshments served in our fellowship hall. Everyone is invited!

This year, we have designated the Wreaths Across America movement to receive any donations from this service. Margaret Hopkins, coordinator, invites the community to the wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, December 13, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl Street, Al ton, IL.

Streaming on: Facebook at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Godfrey IL YouTube at www.youtube.com/@resurrectionlutherangodfrey Website at www.resurrectiongodfrey.org

More like this: