BETHALTO - James (Jim) Cloninger didn't single-handily bring baseball to Bethalto, but he sure did have a big part in it.

In 1972 Jim brought the Khoury League Baseball and Softball program to Bethalto. He and many volunteers helped build the original three ball diamonds at Southside Park as well as building the concession stands. All of those things are still there today.

In memory and in honor of Jim a plaque will be hung up at the diamonds at Southside Park with a small ceremony taking place with Jim's former coaches and players.

The plaque (pictured above) tells the story of how Jim had a dream and did what was necessary to make that dream come true.

The Khoury League eventually grew into what is now select baseball, but back in the early 70s it got people into the game.

Jim's daughter Bonnie Coleman remembers spending a lot of time out at those three diamonds with her dad. She still hangs out there sometimes now with her son who usually umpires games.

She believes that this ceremony will be a great tribute to her late father who passed away on May 28, 2018.

The dubbed 'Bethalto Field of Dreams' is located at 298 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL 62010. The ceremony will be held on July 30th at 11 a.m.

