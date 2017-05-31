GODFREY - David Kamp and Craig Harris were best friends. If Kamp was in a golf cart, Harris would be next to him.

Unfortunately, Harris passed from a heart attack on June 16, 2016. He left behind a family and a void for the Junior Golf League at Rolling Hills Golf Course - a cause Harris supported vehemently up until his untimely passing. In his honor, and in the honor of the junior golf league, Kamp and several of Harris's other friends have partnered with Rolling Hills Golf Course for a memorial golf tournament.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Rolling Hills Golf Course. It will be a full field shootout four person scramble for a $2,000 cash prize. Price for each team is $320 in advance and $360 day of game, which includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, beverages and a steak dinner provided by Johnson's Corner at 4 p.m. All proceeds for the event will go toward the Junior Golf League at Rolling Hills and the American Heart Association in honor of Harris.

Registration can be done at the course, or a check can be mailed to Kamp at 243 South Ninth Street in East Alton. Early registration results in a $40 discount, Kamp said.

"Craig [Harris] just loved the Junior Golf League at Rolling Hills," Kamp said. "He would save all the used golf balls we could find for the kids, so we would love to do a tournament in his honor for the kids."

That league has grown from an incarnation of around 20 children participating to this year's league having as many as 60 kids in it. Kamp said the money raised would ensure those children would have supplies such as clubs, balls, tees and gloves in the future. He said the current league is utilizing rental clubs.

Since the tournament is in July and the junior golf league finishes in June, however, the money raised from this tournament will be utilized for the 2018 season.

Kamp said he wanted to ensure the tournament was an effort appealing to as many golfers as possible. He said there will be three flights with cash prizes for first, second and third places and a grand prize of $2,000 for the winning team of four.

