Memorial Day Weekend At St. Louis Union Station

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Union Station is celebrating the start of summer with Memorial Day weekend activities.

Military and first responders and a guest will receive a discount at all of the Union Station attractions, including the St. Louis Wheel, mini-golf, and carousel and the St. Louis Aquarium, ropes course, and mirror maze. This discount is available from Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 in person at the attractions' ticket windows.

Saturday and Sunday, the popular Animals 'R Us petting zoo returns to the Purina Performance Plaza at Union Station with their adorable furry friends. The animals will be on-site from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days.

The St. Louis Wheel will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day, and the St. Louis Aquarium will add extended holiday hours from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. to its schedule Friday through Sunday.

Union Station's restaurants, including Soda Fountain -- famous for its Freak Shake milkshakes -- and Train Shed will be open for lunch and dinner, beginning at 11 a.m. each day. The free Fire & Light Show on the Union Station lake will play throughout the afternoon and evening beginning at noon.

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.stlouisunionstation.com. Facebook: @stlunionstation. Instagram: @unionstationstl.

