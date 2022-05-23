Memorial Day Weekend At City Museum Service Members Get In Free With A Paid Admission May 27-30.

ST. LOUIS - City Museum is celebrating service members with free admission for members of the military accompanied by a paid admission on Memorial Day weekend, May 27 - 30, 2022.

Memorial Day weekend, City Museum is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m.until 9 p.m.on Saturday; 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday; and 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27 the Midwest Winds will entertain guests with songs inspired by the experiences and exhibits found on City Museum's four floors.

The Midwest Winds woodwind quintet is an ambassador of the Air Force Band of Mid-America, providing a highly professional product to communicate esprit de corps and render honor to the Air Force and country. The group offers a wide range of musical literature from classical and contemporary music to marches and patriotic crowd pleasers to light popular music.

This performance is free with General Admission.

For more information, visit www.city museum.org. City Museum is located at 750 N 16th St., St. Louis, MO 63103. On social media: @citymuseum.

