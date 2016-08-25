Support Requirement For Full Doctor Certification Prior To Return Of VAC Director

EDWARDSVILLE - As veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and members of the Madison County Board, we, Republicans and Democrats alike, have been regularly briefed regarding the issue of security as it relates to the presence of the superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission, Mr. Brad Lavite.

In the spring of 2015, the members of the Veterans Caucus were made aware of a police video recording of Mr. Lavite threatening to murder a police officer and kicking out the windows of a squad car while he was being transported to a mental health facility.

After carefully reviewing the facts surrounding this issue, we fully support the request made on behalf of Madison County. The county has asked that Mr. Lavite provide a letter from his doctor stating they have viewed the video, have examined Mr. Lavite and subsequently certify that he is not a security risk to himself or others at the county facilities.

As members of the Veterans Caucus, we recognize and respect the service of all veterans and are aware of the serious challenges some veterans face. However, we cannot ignore the disturbing content of this video and the information we have regarding the prior incident, and would be failing to fulfill our duty to the people we represent if we ignored the security risk and potential for harm to citizens and county employees.

Because of our dedication to our country and community, each of us has chosen to continue serving by representing the citizens of our respective county board districts. It is an honor to serve, and it carries with it a great deal of responsibility to the people we represent.

One of our greatest responsibilities is to do everything we can to protect the safety and security of the people of Madison County. Specifically, we have a duty to preserve the safety and security of citizens visiting all county buildings to conduct their business and the many citizens who go there to work every day.



Sincerely,

Roger Alons (Republican, 2nd District)

William Meyer (Republican, 3rd District)

Michael "Doc" Holliday (Democrat, 8th District)

Brad Maxwell (Republican, 11th District)

Steve Brazier (Democrat, 13th District)

Joe Semanisin (Democrat, 27th District 27)

