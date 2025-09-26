Melvin Price Locks & Dam Among Stops On IDOA's Second Illinois Grain Tour In 2025
IDOA’s 2025 grain tour connects Illinois farmers with buyers from 6 countries.
ALTON – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is preparing to host its second Illinois grain tour of 2025, welcoming international buyers from six Middle Eastern and Asian countries (China, Vietnam, Egypt, Jordan, Singapore and the island of Mauritius) as part of a four-day event.
“Thanks to Trump’s reckless economic policies, Illinois’ $26.4 billion agriculture industry is being pummeled by tariff-driven trade disruptions, costing farmers income and jeopardizing jobs across rural communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we find ways to address the impact of these disastrous economic policies, I commend IDOA for hosting a second grain tour to showcase our leading agriculture industry while attracting international buyers.”
Last month, buyers from Latin American countries took a similar tour. The groups were split for the first time because of the overwhelming success of the program and the number of people interested in participating.
The tour, which will run September 29 through October 2, is intended to develop relationships that will lead to an increase in export sales of Illinois agricultural products.
“The Illinois Grain Tour creates a valuable opportunity for international visitors to engage directly with Illinois farmers, processors, and agribusiness leaders,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Nearly half of our grain production—worth billions of dollars annually—is exported to global markets. With the daily instability created by changing federal tariffs, it is imperative for Illinois to continue fostering strong, mutually beneficial relationships with international buyers in order to sustain and grow our agricultural economy.”
While sales figures from the two 2025 grain tours will not be available for some time, the 2024 tour had projected sales of $159 million.
The group will tour:
- Melvin Price Locks & Dam
- Perten Instruments
- RTS Farm
- Clarkson Grain
- GSI
- Illinois Soybean Association
- Marquis Energy
- Delong Co.
- Chicago Board of Trade/MANNS Traders Group
All participants of the Illinois Grain Tour are required to pay their own airfare as well as a participation fee prior to joining the tour.
IDOA began hosting grain tours in 1996, including a virtual tour conducted during COVID.
