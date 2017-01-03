CARTERVILLE – Metro East Lutheran's wrestling team took part over the holiday season in the Carterville Duals, taking on the host Lions, Sparta, Fairfield and Carmi White County in four dual meets.

MEL had six wrestlers who took part in the matches, recording nine wins on the day in individual bouts. Caleb Cope had three wins of his four bouts at 152 on the day while Dajuan Burton recorded three wins at 113, Burton getting a pin at 1:32 against Sparta, his first bout of the day.

“We have been improving in all areas – both in practice and in competition,” said Knight coach Tim Muther, “starting with the dual meet before finals at Jersey.

“I hope we can continue the progress at practice before we return to school Thursday.”

MEL is scheduled to take part in Saturday's Mount Olive Tournament, while a tournament they had been scheduled to participate in, the Cumberland Invitational in Toledo, postponed because of the ice storms right before Christmas; that tournament has been rescheduled for Jan. 16.

