Melissa Crouch of the Alton Memorial Hospital Lab is congratulated by Ruth Tepen (left), Lab supervisor, and Brad Goacher, vice president of Operations, after Melissa was named Employee of the Month for February.

ALTON - Melissa Crouch of the Alton Memorial Hospital Lab is the AMH February Employee Recognition Award winner.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her co-workers say that Melissa works tirelessly to ensure that the lab delivers exceptional quality results to the medical staff and provides excellent care for patients.

Melissa provides additional training of staff as the need arises. She is often considered the "go-to" person when any problems arise. Melissa was extremely effective in ensuring a smooth transition with the Lab's new IS system and the installation of several new lab analyzers.

More like this:

Jun 5, 2024 - Chansea Hanlon Earns June Employee Honor At Alton Memorial

Oct 23, 2024 - Day 2 Testimony Ends In Roger Dale Sutton Jr. Murder Trial

Sep 7, 2024 - Backstoppers 9-Pin Bowling Fundraiser to Benefit Local First Responders

Oct 21, 2024 - Alton Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Nov 4, 2024 - Embrace the Season of Giving Through United Way of Greater St. Louis Community Christmas  

 