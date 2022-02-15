Melissa and RichardOur Love Story:

The Couple: Melissa & Richard from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: August 4, 2014

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to Carlinville and spent the weekend together.

Date Married: August 4, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy spending time with our family, we love music, we own a DJ business together and we enjoy working side by side, we love going on vacation and planning float trips and being around our friends, but most of all just spending time together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry, always put yourself in the other person's shoes before you do something drastic that might affect your relationship, be faithful, kiss like teenagers, complement each other, and always remind your partner how much you love them and never stop slow dancing.

