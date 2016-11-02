IHSA CLASS 1A LEBANON SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

CLAY CITY 25-26, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 23-24: Metro East Lutheran could not hold on to late leads in both games, falling to Clay City 25-23, 26-24 in Tuesday's IHSA Class 1A Lebanon Sectional semifinal.

The Knights were eliminated at 11-23-1, while the Wolves went to 29-1 on the year to move into Thursday's final against Woodlawn; the winner of that match meets Norris City-Omaha or Vandalia, the winner of the Marion Crab Orchard Sectional, in Saturday's Christopher Supersectional at 1 p.m.; that match will be played at Rend Lake College in Ina.

Ashlee Robinson had 10 kills and five blocks for MEL with Courtney Fenelon adding six kills; Lydia Flaherty had 23 assists and eight points from serve, as did Ellen Schulte.

