WOOD RIVER – Metro East Lutheran topped East Alton-Wood River 53-23 in a contest on Wednesday night at Wood River.

Ellen Schulte led MELHS with 13 points, Sami Kasting added 11 points. Taylor Bradley, a sophomore, had eight points, Destiny Williams, a freshman scored five points and Ashlee Robinson also had five points. Macenzie Lang had three points.

The Knights led 15-2 at the end of one, 23-9 at the half, then 50-13 at the end of three and outscored the Oilers 13-10 in the final quarter for the 53-23 outcome.

The Knights host Lutheran North this evening in a game rescheduled from last week due to the severe winter weather forecasts; EAWR hosts Litchfield this evening.

