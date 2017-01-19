East Alton-Wood River and Metro East Lutheran girls battle for the ball in a contest on Wednesday at Wood River. (Photos by Charles Thomas)

WOOD RIVER – Metro East Lutheran topped East Alton-Wood River 53-23 in a contest on Wednesday night at Wood River.

Ellen Schulte led MELHS with 13 points, Sami Kasting added 11 points. Taylor Bradley, a sophomore, had eight points, Destiny Williams, a freshman scored five points and Ashlee Robinson also had five points. Macenzie Lang had three points.

The Knights led 15-2 at the end of one, 23-9 at the half, then 50-13 at the end of three and outscored the Oilers 13-10 in the final quarter for the 53-23 outcome.

The Knights host Lutheran North this evening in a game rescheduled from last week due to the severe winter weather forecasts; EAWR hosts Litchfield this evening.

