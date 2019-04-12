MELHS Third-Quarter Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2018-2019 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto 9 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 9 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 9 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 9 Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro 9 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon 9 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 9 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville 9 Garrett Skelton, Maryville 9 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Sofia Boyles, Glen Carbon 9 Collin Jose, Worden 9 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville 9 Anna Thoelke, Hamel Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 10 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 10 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 10 Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel 10 Emma Daniel, Maryville 10 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 10 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 10 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 10 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 10 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills 10 Verena Romanski, Caseyville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Jack Bircher, Maryville 10 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 10 Taya Everett, Glen Carbon 10 Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville 10 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 10 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 10 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 10 Luke Neath, Edwardsville 10 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 10 London Redstone, Granite City 10 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon 10 Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon 10 Conor Parkinson, Granite City Article continues after sponsor message Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 11 Stephanie Collins, Alton 11 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 11 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville 11 Macie Sparks, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 11 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 11 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville 11 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 11 Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville 11 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 11 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville 11 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 11 Kate Fields, Hartford 11 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville 11 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville 11 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville 12 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto 12 Rhiannon Hall, Troy 12 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto 12 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville 12 Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville 12 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon 12 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Zach Bozarth, Worden 12 Taylor Bradley, East Alton 12 Christian Brown, O'Fallon 12 Joshua Faulders, Maryville 12 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville 12 Madison Kaffer, Troy 12 Samantha Kasting, Worden 12 Amber Keplar, Maryville 12 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville 12 Noah Landers, Edwardsville 12 Andrew Masters, Troy 12 Jackson Tujo, Maryville 12 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills 12 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill 12 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis 12 Olivia Halusan, Worden 12 James Oberhauser, Wood River 12 Mark Scheumann, Worden 12 Iman Walker, East St. Louis 12 Kate Weber, Moro 12 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending