Metro-East Lutheran High School

Third Quarter Honor Roll 2018-2019

The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

9 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

9 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

9 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

9 Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro

9 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon

9 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

9 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville

9 Garrett Skelton, Maryville

9 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Sofia Boyles, Glen Carbon

9 Collin Jose, Worden

9 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

9 Anna Thoelke, Hamel

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

10 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

10 Allison Biver, Edwardsville

10 Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel

10 Emma Daniel, Maryville

10 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

10 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

10 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

10 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

10 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

10 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

10 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

10 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

10 Verena Romanski, Caseyville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Jack Bircher, Maryville

10 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

10 Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

10 Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

10 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

10 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

10 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

10 Luke Neath, Edwardsville

10 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

10 London Redstone, Granite City

10 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon

10 Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

10 Conor Parkinson, Granite City

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Alaina Bozarth, Worden

11 Stephanie Collins, Alton

11 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

11 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

11 Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

11 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

11 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville

11 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

11 Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville

11 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

11 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville

11 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

11 Kate Fields, Hartford

11 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville

11 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville

11 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

12 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

12 Rhiannon Hall, Troy

12 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

12 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

12 Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

12 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

12 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Zach Bozarth, Worden

12 Taylor Bradley, East Alton

12 Christian Brown, O'Fallon

12 Joshua Faulders, Maryville

12 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

12 Madison Kaffer, Troy

12 Samantha Kasting, Worden

12 Amber Keplar, Maryville

12 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

12 Noah Landers, Edwardsville

12 Andrew Masters, Troy

12 Jackson Tujo, Maryville

12 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

12 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

12 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis

12 Olivia Halusan, Worden

12 James Oberhauser, Wood River

12 Mark Scheumann, Worden

12 Iman Walker, East St. Louis

12 Kate Weber, Moro

12 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

