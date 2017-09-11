HERRIN - The MELHS girls tennis squad had an outstanding showing at the Herrin Invitational Tournament this weekend.

The top Knights' performer was Tori Roderick, the No. 2 singles player. Roderick took home the third-place medal.

Amber Keplar, No. 1 singles, placed fourth in the tourney. The No. 1 doubles team of Kathryn Butler/Maycen O’leary won the consolation championship.

The Knights take on Roxana tonight at Roxana at RHS, then face Greenville at home Wednesday, and Civic Memorial at CM on Thursday.