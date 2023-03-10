EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School’s scholar bowl team went undefeated in the regional tournament on Monday to become the regional Class 1A champions.

The team, which had a bye in the first round of the tournament, defeated Dupo High School in the second round to move on to the championship match. MELHS defeated Father McGivney Catholic High School with a score of 680-110 to win the regional championship.

MELHS will now move on to sectionals, which will be held on Saturday at Father McGivney.

This is the latest in a string of victories for MELHS. Over the weekend, the team won the Class 1A State Championship at the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl in Bloomington, Ill., and on Feb. 25, MELHS placed second among small schools in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) state tournament and placed seventh among all schools statewide.

“My team has worked incredibly hard for months to achieve these big end-of-season wins,” said Shanna Covarrubias, MELHS scholar bowl coach. “I couldn't be more proud of everything they've accomplished, and I'm thankful for the way they have grown as individuals and as a team over the course of the year. Each of them brings something important to the table each match to create a well-rounded team. It has been a true joy to be a part of these recent victories with them.”

The MELHS team placed fourth in the IHSA state scholastic bowl tournament last year.

