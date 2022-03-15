EDWARDSVILLE – After losing only two matches throughout its regular season, the Metro-East Lutheran High School varsity scholar bowl team defeated Staunton on Monday night to win the regional championship.

MELHS now moves on to the sectional competition, to be held Saturday at Southwestern High School in Piasa. MELHS will face teams from Southwestern, Litchfield and Althoff Catholic High School at the sectional.

The MELHS varsity scholar bowl team includes just one senior, team captain MaryAnn Rainey. Other members of the team include juniors Silas Curtis and Josh Richie, sophomores Harry Mueller and Mary Curtis, and freshman Blake Schaper.

“Every member of our team is a powerhouse player in their own way,” said Shanna Covarrubias, MELHS scholar bowl coach. “We’ve got math whizzes, people who know everything there is to know about mythology, experts on current events. They are all really well-rounded people, which allows them to thrive in this environment.”

Silas Curtis led the MELHS team in scoring this season. During Monday night’s championship round, Curtis answered 14 of the 24 available toss-up questions. Six toss-ups were answered by other members of the MELHS team, with only four toss-ups going to Staunton during the match. MELHS won the match by a final score of 580 to 130.

“Everybody on the team knows different things, and that has been a big part of our success,” said Team Captain Rainey. “Everyone contributes to the team.”

