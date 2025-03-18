EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School’s scholar bowl team continued its winning streak over the weekend, going undefeated in the sectional tournament at Lincolnwood High School in Raymond to become the Sectional Class 1A champions.

The team will now move on to the state tournament to be held Saturday, March 22, at Heartland Community College in Bloomington, Ill.

The Knights, who were the first seed in the sectional tournament, won all three of their matches handily in sectional play. They defeated Auburn by a score of 470 to 250, then they went on to win over Gillespie 620 to 100. They beat New Berlin with a score of 580 to 220.

The team’s record for the season now stands at 91 wins and just six losses.

The state tournament will be a repeat appearance for MELHS, which was the IHSA Class 1A State Champion last year.

“Every stage of this season has been surreal to me,” said Shanna Covarrubias, MELHS scholar bowl coach. “I knew the team would be different this season than last with a slew of seniors graduating, but I was not expecting another state-bound season. What a blessing from the Lord to have a team who dedicates themselves so wholly to their craft and rises to every challenge they face.”

Three members of the MELHS team have been named to this year’s All-Sectional Scholastic Bowl Team: Dean Hemmer, a freshman, Peter Curtis, a junior, and Dalton Beers, a senior. Hemmer and Curtis also are in consideration for this year’s all-state team.

The MELHS varsity team also includes Erik Neath, Andrew Maske, Logan Abbott and Evan Klaustermeier, who are all seniors, and Grant Moss, a sophomore.

