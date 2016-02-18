EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran is rolling into IHSA Class 1A Regional play next week after a triumph over East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday night.



Metro East Lutheran stormed out of the gates to a 27-1 lead at quarter time and went on to rout Prairie State Conference rival East Alton-Wood River 58-32 in a PSC clash at Edwardsville's Hooks Gym.

The win put the Knights at 23-5 for the year; the Oilers fell to 6-21 on the season.

MELHS opens regional play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Bunker Hill Regional against the winner from Monday's Madison-Brussels matchup. If the Knights win on Tuesday, they will play at 7 p.m. on Friday for the Bunker Hill Regional championship.

If the Knights captured the regional, they advance to the North Greene Sectional, with a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, against the Greenfield Regional winner. The sectional championship is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, March 4. If MELHS advanced through the sectional, they would play in the Jacksonville Super Sectional at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the Jacksonville Bowl.

This past Tuesday night at MELHS, Teddy Fifer led MEL with 17 points, with Jason Johnson adding eight and Noah Coddington seven. Blake Marks led the Oilers with 19 points, with Luke Westbrook adding six.

MEL host Mount Olive in the Knights' regular-season finale Friday night, while the Oilers host Greenville Friday and go to Vandalia Saturday.

