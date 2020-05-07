MELHS Names Third Quarter Honor Roll
May 7, 2020 11:01 AM May 7, 2020 11:05 AM
|Metro-East Lutheran High School
|Third Quarter Honor Roll 2019-2020
|The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High Honor Roll for the Third Quarter
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Sophia Ball, Worden
|9
|Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
|9
|Samantha Disher, Wood River
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Joseph Bowers, Hamel
|9
|Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
|9
|McKenna Getta, Collinsville
|9
|Taylor Harding, Hartford
|9
|Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
|9
|Ava Mellor, Hartford
|9
|Emily Thoelke, Hamel
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
|9
|Joseph Bowers, Hamel
|9
|Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
|9
|Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
|9
|Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
|9
|McKenna Getta, Collinsville
|9
|Taylor Harding, Hartford
|9
|Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
|9
|Ryton Miller, Hamel
|9
|Emily Thoelke, Hamel
|9
|Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
|9
|Brooke Wade, Edwardsville
|9
|Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon
|9
|Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Jack Blair, Edwardsville
|10
|Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
|10
|Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
|10
|MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
|10
|Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
|10
|Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
|10
|Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
|10
|Janina Joch, Maryville
|10
|Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
|10
|Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
|10
|Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
|10
|Anna Thoelke, Hamel
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
|10
|Chad Gray, East St. Louis
|10
|Collin Jose,
|10
|Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
|11
|Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
|11
|Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
|11
|Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon
|11
|Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
|11
|Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
|11
|Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
|11
|Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
|11
|Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
|11
|Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
|11
|Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
|11
|Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Allison Biver, Edwardsville
|11
|Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
|11
|Emma Daniel, Maryville
|11
|Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
|11
|Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
|11
|Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
|11
|Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
|11
|Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
|11
|Justin Wright, Edwardsville
|11
|Logan Wyatt, Wood River
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
|11
|Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford
|11
|London Redstone, Granite City
|11
|Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Alaina Bozarth, Worden
|12
|Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
|12
|Stephanie Collins, Alton
|12
|Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
|12
|Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
|12
|Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
|12
|Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
|12
|Macie Sparks, Collinsville
|12
|Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville
|12
|Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
|12
|Kate Fields, Hartford
|12
|Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
|12
|Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
|12
|Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville
|12
|Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Jack Dinkins, Troy
|12
|Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
|12
|Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
|12
|Tyler Williams, Godfrey
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.