EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran Principal Dr. Jay Krause looks with anticipation for the upcoming Metro East Home & Garden Show set for this Saturday and Sunday on the school’s campus.

“I am in my second year here and from the perspective of the school and the board it is a great opportunity to bring people to our campus,” Dr. Krause said. “We also are able to provide a service to the community in that it a way to kick-start spring with different vendors and activities. The vendors sell their goods and at the same time this promotes Metro East businesses. It is a real blessing for us.”

The volunteer effort for the Metro East Home & Garden Show in a word is “tremendous,” Krause said. Some of the students also volunteer for the show and Krause said it raises well-needed money for Metro East Lutheran High School.

The upcoming giveaway at the Metro East Home & Garden Show is going to be something special with two tickets to Cancun via Travel Express in Edwardsville and a large Green Egg Grill.

The grill is courtesy of Hearthside Grill and Fireplace in Belleville.

The home and garden show is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The show will be held in the two gymnasiums on the MELHS campus at 6305 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. There will be several other outstanding giveaways, including St. Louis Cardinals and Gateway Grizzlies tickets, tickets to the Missouri Botantical Gardens in St. Louis, along with much more, said Karen Johnson, coordinator of the Metro East Home & Garden Show giveaways. There will be several small door prizes with gift certificates, she said, so there is something for everyone.

“I think now with all the popularity with do-it-yourself and home improvement shows on cable TV, this home and garden show should be very popular,” Johnson said. “We have almost filled two full gyms with exhibitors. This is our third year for the home show and it is growing every year.”

Over 40 vendors will be on hand with all things for a person’s spring home and garden needs. Special guests include KLOU's Morning Show hosts, Billy Greenwood & Julie Tristan midday on Saturday and Newstalk 97.1 radio remotes "Right at Home with Rich" and "All Around the Yard with Tony Frisella" from 12-2 p.m. Saturday.

The home and garden show is a major fund-raiser for MELHS. The Bank of Edwardsville is the main sponsor for the show.

Scott Credit Union is bringing in trucks to do shredding, Franko's Small Engine Service will sponsor parking and Woods Basement will sponsor the stage and presentation. Other sponsors will be included by the time of the event.

Lisa Masters, who is one of the event organizers and leads in marketing, said there are still needs for a program sponsor and concession sponsor. She said anyone who is interested in advertising in the program to be distributed, there is space available for 4 x 5 ads ($250) and full page ($500). Business card-sized ads are available for $100 each. Sponsorships are $1,000 and there isn’t a limit.

Booths cost between $425 and $800 depending on size and there are spots still available for vendors.

Cardinals’ super fan, Fred Bird will be on hand both days and there will be plenty of speakers and activities for everyone including:

MERS Goodwill accepting donations (no TVs, CRT Monitors, Mattresses, Box Springs, large appliances or chemicals)

Scott Credit Union sponsored on-site shredding (Shred It) 10-2 Saturday)

Drop-off site for the Shoeman Water Project

Partners 4 Pets, Metro East Humane Society, and APA on hand for pet adoptions

Professional Organizer, Terry Capehart

Smoke House by the Edwardsville Fire Department

Cardinal Kids Safety Program

Admission to the home and garden show is free and parking is also free.

For more information sponsorship or being a vendor, contact Metro East Lutheran High School at 618-656-0043, ext. 150, or e-mail mehgs@melhs.org. Visit www.mehgs.org for more info.

